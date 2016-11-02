U.S. Sen. Grassley asks Defense Dept. to explain EpiPen spending

Nov 1 U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley asked the
Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs on
Tuesday to explain spending trends for the EpiPen emergency
allergy treatment.
The request followed a recent report by Reuters detailing
how EpiPen price hikes by manufacturer Mylan NV had
added millions to U.S. Department of Defense spending since 2008
as the agency covered more prescriptions for the lifesaving
allergy shot at near retail prices.
"We know the price increase for EpiPens is hitting
individual consumers and Medicare and Medicaid," Grassley, a
Republican, said in a statement. "We need to determine whether
taxpayers overpaid for the EpiPen through the Department of
Defense and the VA and whether they deserve a rebate, as they do
with Medicaid. Spending that isn't warranted squeezes the
health care budget."
Mylan agreed last month to pay $465 million to settle
questions of whether it underpaid U.S. government healthcare
programs by misclassifying EpiPen.
The company raised the price for a package of two EpiPens by
sixfold to more than $600 over the last decade.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Andrew Hay)