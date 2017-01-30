Mylan says being investigated over EpiPen practices

Jan 30 Mylan NV said on Monday U.S.
antitrust authorities had launched an investigation into its
EpiPen emergency allergy treatment.
The Federal Trade Commission had asked the company for
information months ago as part of a preliminary investigation, a
company spokesperson said in an email.
The company did not provide any further details on the
investigation but said suggestions it took any inappropriate or
unlawful actions to prevent generic competition was "without
merit."
Mylan has come under fire for raising the price of a pair of
EpiPens to $600 from $100 in 2008 and listing it with Medicaid
as a generic product even though it is listed with the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration as a branded product. Companies pay
smaller rebates to Medicaid for generics.
"The epinephrine auto-injector market is and always has been
competitive, with multiple products competing on the market
since we acquired EpiPen Auto-Injector," Mylan said in its
statement on Monday.
Bloomberg had first reported the news.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)