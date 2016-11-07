Three U.S. senators ask Mylan for EpiPen military reimbursements

Nov 7 Three members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary
Committee, ahead of a planned hearing late this month, said
Mylan NV appears to have greatly overcharged the
military for its lifesaving allergy treatment EpiPen and asked
the pharmaceutical company when it plans to reimburse the
Department of Defense.
The reimbursement demand came in a letter on Monday to Mylan
Chief Executive Heather Bresch, from Senate Judiciary Chairman
Charles Grassley, an Iowa Republican, and committee members
Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Amy Klobuchar of
Minnesota, both Democrats.
"We are alarmed that Mylan may have overcharged our military
for this life-saving drug," the Senators wrote. They said Mylan
for years may have knowingly misclassified EpiPen as a generic
product in order to avoid higher rebates the company would have
had to pay state and federal Medicaid programs had it been
classified as a branded product.
The Medicaid rebate for a generic is 13 percent compared
with a minimum of 23.1 percent for a branded medicine.
Mylan spokeswoman Nina Devlin declined to comment on the
letter, or its demands.
The drug company has come under fire from consumers and
politicians in recent months for raising the U.S. list price on
a pack of two EpiPen injectors nearly six-fold to $600 since
2008. Lawmakers, including Grassley, have called for
investigations into Mylan's pricing, helping put the product in
the spotlight amid a larger debate over big drug price increases
in the United States.
Pentagon spending on EpiPen jumped to $57 million over the
past year from $9 million in 2008, an increase driven by volume
and by hefty price hikes that had a bigger bite on prescriptions
filled at retail pharmacies, Reuters reported on Oct. 28, citing
previously unreported data.
The Pentagon gets a government discount on EpiPens dispensed
at military treatment facilities and by mail order. But nearly
half of its spending was at retail pharmacies where it most
recently paid an average of $509 for EpiPen and $528 for EpiPen
Jr two-packs - three times higher than its discounted rate,
according to the data.
The Senate Judiciary Committee is slated to hold a hearing
Nov. 30 on EpiPen pricing and related matters.
