Mylan chairman said to consider Perrigo sweeteners to make deal -Bloomberg

May 11 Mylan NV's Chairman Robert Coury
said he may sweeten the company's offer for Perrigo Co Plc
by adding terms that will reduce risk to Perrigo's
shareholders, sources told Bloomberg on Monday.
People familiar with the matter said that Coury laid out
scenarios that could play out in the future and had even
suggested that a Mylan-Perrigo combination could be an
attractive target for Pfizer Inc, Bloomberg said.
(bloom.bg/1PD2z1S)
This comes after Reuters reported comments from Coury last
week on how Mylan would consider buying Israeli pharma firm Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries down the line.
Mylan is attempting to buy over-the-counter drugmaker
Perrigo for $34 billion in an unsolicited offer that is expected
to turn into a hostile one.
Teva, meanwhile, made an unsolicited $40 billion bid for
Mylan last month, which the latter rejected. Teva said last week
it will move ahead with its plans to acquire Mylan if the
Perrigo deal is not completed.
At the meetings, Coury also brought up the idea that Mylan
could make a deal with Novartis AG's generic business
unit, Sandoz, people told Bloomberg.
Mylan and Novartis could not be reached outside of regular
business hours.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)