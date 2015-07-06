Teva plans to raise Mylan bid by as much as $2 bln - Bloomberg

July 6 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
is preparing to raise its bid for rival drugmaker
Mylan NV by as much as $2 billion, to $43 billion,
Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the
matter.
The improved proposal could be announced as soon as this
week, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1S36gz5)
Teva may offer $86 to $88 per share for Mylan, up from the
$82 per share it bid in April, Bloomberg reported.
Mylan rebuffed Teva's $40 billion bid in April, saying it
grossly undervalued the company, and pressed on with its own $34
billion hostile bid for Perrigo Co Plc in an attempt to
fend off Teva's interest.
Mylan's market value stood at $34.36 billion as of
Thursday's close, according to Thomson Reuters calculations.
Mylan was not immediately available for comment and Teva
declined to comment.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)