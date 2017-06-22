UPDATE 4-Mylan shareholders vote against executive pay, re-elect board

(Adds Blackrock vote, updates share price)
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, June 22 Mylan NV shareholders
voted against the generic drugmaker's executive pay policy but
re-elected the board at its annual meeting on Thursday despite a
shareholder campaign in the wake of a scandal over high prices
for its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment.
The company did not disclose the vote totals for the
directors. Investors agitating against Mylan's board had a steep
threshold to cross as more than two-thirds of the shares voted,
as well as more than half of Mylan's outstanding shares, were
needed for the directors to lose.
New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, who oversees the
city's pensions and is one of the leaders of the campaign
against the drugmaker's board, said the failure to disclose the
vote totals suggests that the directors face strong opposition.
"This company massively hiked prices on life-saving drugs,
allegedly overcharged the government for its products, allowed
excessive executive pay to go unchecked — all ultimately
fundamental failures of board oversight," Stringer said.
Mylan said in response that it has always reported the vote
totals in a filing with regulators after its meeting.
The failed measure to approve the company's executive
compensation was a non-binding advisory vote. Mylan has said it
will take into account the outcome of this vote when considering
future compensation arrangements.
BlackRock, Mylan's third-largest shareholder with more than
5 percent of the company's shares, said it had voted against
four of the drugmaker's directors as well as its executive pay.
"We continue to have concerns about excessive pay relative
to peers and performance, leadership structure, succession
planning, and board responsiveness to shareholder feedback on
other issues," the asset manager said.
The shareholder campaign against Mylan's board, led by New
York City and State pension funds as well as the California
teachers pension fund, picked up steam after Chairman Robert
Coury's nearly $100 million pay package was disclosed earlier
this year.
The annual meeting was held in Amsterdam, where the company
has been headquartered since 2015. It was sparsely attended,
with around the same number of attendees from the company as
those in the audience.
The only shareholder to speak was Quirijn Bongaerts of the
Dutch small shareholders association VEB. He challenged Coury on
executive pay, ethics and the appointment of board members.
The New York City and State pension funds and the California
State Teachers' Retirement System, as well as influential proxy
advisory firm ISS, had urged shareholders to vote against the
directors to voice their dissatisfaction.
ISS said earlier this month that shareholder value had
eroded as the board mismanaged the EpiPen issue. Sharp price
increases for the life-saving treatment spurred congressional,
Justice Department and other government investigations of
Medicaid overcharging.
Mylan shares were up 74 cents, or 1.9 percent, at $39.01 in
afternoon trading on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Michael Erman in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)