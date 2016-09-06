UPDATE 2-New York investigating Mylan EpiPen contracts for schools

(Adds comment from Mylan, quotes)
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 New York is investigating
whether Mylan Pharmaceuticals violated antitrust laws in
its contracts to provide EpiPens to some school systems, state
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a statement on
Tuesday.
A person briefed on the matter said Schneiderman's office
has subpoenaed documents from Mylan over the EpiPen program.
"If Mylan engaged in anti-competitive business practices, or
violated antitrust laws with the intent and effect of limiting
lower cost competition, we will hold them accountable,"
Schneiderman said in a statement.
"Allergy sufferers have enough concerns to worry about --
the availability of life-saving medical treatment should not be
one of them," he said.
There have been allegations that schools which used Mylan's
EpiPen4Schools program, which gives many schools the devices for
free, were contractually barred from buying products from Mylan
competitors for a year. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Amy
Klobuchar asked the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday to
investigate the claims.
Mylan did not address possible antitrust implications in a
statement issued on Tuesday, but said it had already scrapped
some contractual restrictions. It also said it had provided
700,000 of the devices free of charge to some 65,000 schools.
"Previously, schools who wished to purchase EpiPen
Auto-Injectors beyond those they were eligible to receive free
under the program could elect to do so at a certain discount
level with a limited purchase restriction, but such restriction
no longer remains," spokeswoman Lauren Kashtan said in an
emailed statement.
Mylan has been criticized - including by Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton - for sharp price
increases for EpiPens, often carried by people with
life-threatening allergies. Mylan raised the price from about
$100 in 2008 to about $600 currently. The company has offered
some discounts but this has done little to allay concerns.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz and David Shepardson; editing by
David Gregorio and Tom Brown)