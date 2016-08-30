U.S. senators press Mylan on 'exorbitantly expensive' EpiPen

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 30 Democrat Elizabeth Warren and
19 other U.S. senators voiced concern to the chief executive of
Mylan NV about the high cost of its EpiPen on Tuesday,
calling the device used in the case of life-threatening
allergies "exorbitantly expensive."
Mylan has been under fire for steadily raising the price of
the device from about $100 in 2008 to about $600 currently.
In a letter to Mylan CEO Heather Bresch, the daughter of
Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, the lawmakers asked the
company to spell out the company's programs to provide some
people with lower cost EpiPens.
Such discount programs are often an "industry tactic to keep
costs high through a complex shell game," the letter said.
"Insurance companies, the government and employers still
bear the burden of these excessive prices. In turn, those costs
are eventually passed on to consumers in the form of higher
premiums," the senators wrote.
Mylan said this week it would launch the first generic
version of its allergy auto-injector EpiPen for $300, half the
price of the branded product, the drugmaker's second step in
less than a week to counter the backlash over the product's
steep price. It also reduced the out-of-pocket costs of EpiPen
for some patients last week.
EpiPen has a 94 percent market share for auto-injector
devices, which jab a dose of the drug epinephrine into the thigh
to counter dangerous allergic reactions such as to peanuts,
other foods and bee stings.
Asked about the letter, Mylan spokeswoman Lauren Kashtan
said in an email statement: "We have acknowledged receipt of
letters from congressional offices and intend to respond to
them."
Mylan has defended EpiPen's high price, saying it spent
hundreds of millions of dollars to improve the product since
acquiring it in 2007. It has also said it recoups less than half
the list price for EpiPens.
In their letter, the lawmakers asked Mylan how much insurers
paid for the EpiPen in 2009 and how much they pay now. They also
asked how many EpiPens Mylan provided to low income, uninsured
consumers and how many schools purchased EpiPens versus how many
received them for free.
In addition to Warren, other signatories included Senators
Patrick Leahy of Vermont, the top Democrat on the Judiciary
Committee; Barbara Boxer, a California Democrat; Dick Durbin, an
Illinois Democrat; Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, both
Democrats from Rhode Island and Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Tom Brown)