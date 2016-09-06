Mylan hit with class action lawsuit over EpiPen price increases

| Sept 6
Sept 6 An Ohio woman on Tuesday filed a proposed
class action lawsuit against Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc
in an Ohio county court, claiming sharp price hikes for the
company's EpiPen device violated the state's consumer protection
law.
Mylan has raised the U.S. price of the EpiPen, which is used
to treat life-threatening allergies, from less than $100 when it
acquired the product in 2007 to more than $600, drawing
criticism from parents, consumer groups and U.S. politicians.
New York's attorney general said on Tuesday he is
investigating whether Mylan violated antitrust laws in its
contracts to provide EpiPens to some school systems.
(Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; editing by Alexia
Garamfalvi and Dan Grebler)