Mylan recalls some EpiPens outside U.S. after reports of failure

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 Generic drugmaker Mylan NV has recalled some EpiPen devices in countries outside the United States, following two reports of the life-saving allergy shot failing to work in emergencies.
The two reports showed that devices in a batch of about 80,000 failed to activate, Mylan said on Monday. bit.ly/2mtk4iv
The recall includes EpiPen devices issued in Ireland, Australia, Finland, Denmark and some other European nations.
Mylan did not respond to requests for comment on whether the device failures resulted in deaths. It also did not specify the total number of devices being recalled.
The U.S. drugmaker, which is the focus of multiple federal investigations, has come under fire for staggering price increases on the emergency shot in the United States.
Mylan has also been heavily criticized for classifying EpiPen as a generic rather than a branded product, which led to much smaller rebates from the company to state Medicaid programs. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.