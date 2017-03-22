CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Mylan recalls 81,000 EpiPens outside U.S. after reports of failure

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
(Corrects headline to say 81,000 EpiPens were recalled)
March 22 Generic drugmaker Mylan NV has recalled about 81,000 EpiPen devices in countries outside the United States, following two reports of the life-saving allergy shot failing to work in emergencies.
In both situations, patients were able to obtain treatment through the use of an alternate EpiPen, Mylan said on Wednesday.
The recall affects devices distributed in Australia, New Zealand, Europe and Japan only, according to the company.
Mylan said it is working with the regulatory authorities, where appropriate, to inform them about the recall.
The U.S. drugmaker, which is the focus of multiple federal investigations, has come under fire for staggering price increases on the emergency shot in the United States.
Mylan has also been heavily criticized for classifying EpiPen as a generic rather than a branded product, which led to much smaller rebates from the company to state Medicaid programs. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Shounak Dasgupta)
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.