Mylan says EpiPen manufacturing partner to expand device recall

March 31 Generic drugmaker Mylan NV said
on Friday that its manufacturing partner for EpiPen devices had
expanded a recall of the life-saving allergy shot in the United
States and other markets.
The announcement comes a week after Mylan said it had
recalled about 81,000 EpiPen devices in countries outside the
United States following two reports of the company's allergy
treatment failing to work in emergencies.
The recall is being initiated in the United States and will
extend to Europe, Asia, North and South America, Mylan said.
The recalled product was manufactured by Meridian Medical
Technologies, a Pfizer Inc company, and distributed by
Mylan between December 2015 and July 2016.
Mylan, which is the focus of multiple federal
investigations, has come under fire for staggering price
increases on the emergency shot in the United States.
Mylan has also been heavily criticized for classifying
EpiPen as a generic rather than a branded product, which led to
much smaller rebates from the company to state Medicaid
programs.
(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by
Maju Samuel)