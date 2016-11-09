Mylan posts 3rd-quarter loss on proposed settlement costs

Nov 9 Generic drugmaker Mylan NV, which
is under investigation and has faced harsh criticism over steep
price increases for its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment, on
Wednesday reported a third quarter loss due the cost of a
proposed settlement with the U.S. department of Justice and
other government agencies.
Mylan posted a net loss of $119.8 million, or 23 cents per
share, compared with a profit of $428.6 million, or 83 cents per
share, a year ago.
Excluding items, such as the $465 settlement expense, Mylan
said it had adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share. Analysts on
average expected $1.45 (vs $1.43) per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Chris Reese)