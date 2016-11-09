UPDATE 2-Mylan working to finalize EpiPen Medicaid settlement-CFO

(Recasts first paragraph, adds company comments)
By Bill Berkrot
Nov 9 Generic drugmaker Mylan NV said on
Wednesday it was working to finalize a settlement with the U.S.
government over Medicaid rebates for its EpiPen emergency
allergy treatment, adding that money set aside for the
settlement led to a third quarter loss.
The company had previously said it agreed to terms of a
settlement set at $465 million. However the U.S. Justice
Department and other agencies have yet to confirm any such
agreement.
The dispute involves the classification of EpiPen as a
generic rather than a branded product, which led to
significantly smaller rebates to state Medicaid programs.
Mylan has been under investigation and faced harsh criticism
over steep price increases for its life-saving auto-injector
used for severe allergic reactions.
Chief Executive Heather Bresch, on a conference call with
analysts, said high deductible health plans and pricing pressure
had created U.S. headwinds for its business.
"We wish we had better anticipated the acceleration of
rising out-of-pocket costs" for our customers, she said.
With the distraction of the U.S. presidential election over,
Bresch said she hoped to be part of a discussion aimed at
finding solutions to better transparency around the complexities
of drug pricing.
Mylan's announcement earlier this year of a near doubling of
the price for a pair of EpiPen injectors to $600 set off a
firestorm of criticism from parents, politicians and patient
advocates.
The company said it expects EpiPen to account for 6 percent
of total sales in 2017.
Mylan has virtually had the market for emergency allergy
auto-injectors to itself. However, competition is coming.
Last month, privately held Kaleo Inc announced plans for a U.S.
relaunch of its Auvi-Q injector in the first half of next year
following a product recall.
While Mylan works to integrate recent acquisitions, Bresch
said business development plans will focus on smaller bolt-on
acquisitions, perhaps to enhance a particular therapeutic area.
"It's buyer's market. I think there's great assets out
there," Bresch said. "We don't need to do any big acquisitions."
Mylan posted a net loss of $119.8 million for the third
quarter, or 23 cents per share, compared with a profit of $428.6
million, or 83 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, such as the settlement expense, Mylan said
it had adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share. Analysts on average
expected $1.45, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Mylan stuck with its recently lowered full-year forecast for
adjusted earnings of $4.70 to $4.90 per share, and maintained
its 2018 earnings projection of $6 per share.
It said it expects to see generic drugs price erosion in the
mid-single digits range for the rest of the year.
Revenue for the quarter of $3.06 billion was just short of
Wall Street estimates of $3.12 billion.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker and Tom Brown)