UPDATE 1-Mylan revenue rises on generic drugs boost, reaffirms outlook

May 3 Drugmaker Mylan NV posted a 17 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher generic drug sales, and stood by its full-year revenue and adjusted profit guidance.
Mylan said it expects its full-year total revenue to be $10.5 billion to $11.5 billion and adjusted diluted earnings of $4.85 to $5.15 per share.
Mylan's generic drugs sales rose 17 percent to $1.94 billion. Total revenue for the quarter rose to $2.19 billion from $1.87 billion.
U.S. drugmakers have been under increased pressure from the government, insurers and corporations over steep rise in the prices of generic drugs.
"Despite much external focus and discussion of the pricing environment, ... we continue to see nothing out of the ordinary to change our generic pricing assumptions of low- to mid-single digit erosion for the full year," Mylan CEO Heather Bresch said in a statement.
Net income attributable to Mylan's shareholders fell to $13.9 million, or 3 cents per share in the first quarter ended March 31, from $56.6 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, the company earned $0.76 per share, beating average analyst estimate of $0.74 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Mylan said in February it would buy Meda AB for $7.2 billion in its third attempt to buy the Swedish company.
CEO Bresch said the company remains fully committed to close the Meda acquisition.
Mylan shares closed at $42.71 on the Nasdaq on Monday.
