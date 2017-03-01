Mylan's quarterly revenue jumps 31 pct

UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas pays $350 mln to settle New York currency probe
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
March 1 Generic drugmaker Mylan NV reported a 31.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by demand for products it gained through the acquisition of Swedish drugmaker Meda last year.
Mylan, under federal investigations related to high prices for its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment, said revenue rose to $3.27 billion in the fourth quarter from $2.49 billion a year earlier.
The company's net profit rose to $417.5 million, or 78 cents per share, in the quarter from $194.6 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.
* Says Asia is "strong", emerging markets and Europe are "improving"