Mylan's quarterly revenue jumps 31 pct

March 1 Generic drugmaker Mylan NV reported a 31.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by demand for products it gained through the acquisition of Swedish drugmaker Meda last year.

Mylan, under federal investigations related to high prices for its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment, said revenue rose to $3.27 billion in the fourth quarter from $2.49 billion a year earlier.

The company's net profit rose to $417.5 million, or 78 cents per share, in the quarter from $194.6 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
