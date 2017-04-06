UPDATE 1-Federal appeals court rules Mylan can proceed with generic Angiomax

(Adds background on Angiomax sales)
By Jan Wolfe
April 6 A U.S. appeals court ruled that Mylan
Inc's proposed generic version of the blood thinner
Angiomax would not infringe on patents held by The Medicines
Company.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed a
decision by a federal judge in Illinois who ruled for The
Medicines Company.
Angiomax is The Medicines Company's top product. It
accounted for $121.8 million of the company's 2016 revenue of
$167.8 million. The larger share of the company's Angiomax
revenue, $71.2 million, derived from royalties on an authorized
generic version produced by Sandoz Inc, the generic arm of
Novartis AG.
In ruling Mylan's generic version of Angiomax would not
infringe The Medicines Company's patents, the Federal Circuit
did not address whether those patents were valid.
Neither Mylan nor The Medicines Company immediately
responded to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Andrew Hay)