Mylan receives subpoena from Department of Justice

BRIEF-TCF Financial says CFPB has been reviewing co's overdraft protection program
* CFPB has been reviewing TCF's overdraft protection program as part of its ongoing focus on programs across banking industry
Dec 4 Mylan N.V. said on Friday it had been subpoenaed by the antitrust division of the U.S. Department of Justice, seeking information related to the marketing, pricing and sale of its generic doxycycline products.
The company, which said it intends to cooperate with the federal agency, added that the DoJ also sought information on any communication with competitors about the anti-bacterial products.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* CFPB has been reviewing TCF's overdraft protection program as part of its ongoing focus on programs across banking industry
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the U.S. Energy Department, said during a Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday that global warming caused by humans is real, but that efforts to combat it should not cost American jobs.
* RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp CEO Geert Cauwenbergh reports purchase of 10,000 shares of co's common stock on Jan 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iGe8Re) Further company coverage: