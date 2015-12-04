UPDATE 3-U.S. DOJ antitrust unit subpoenas Mylan over pricing of doxycycline

(Adds other subpoenas)
By Caroline Humer
Dec 4 The antitrust division of the U.S.
Department of Justice has subpoenaed Mylan N.V. for
information relating to the pricing and marketing of its generic
doxycycline antibiotic products, the drugmaker said on Friday.
The Department of Justice has also sought information on any
communication with competitors about the anti-bacterial
products, the company said in a regulatory filing, adding it
would cooperate with the federal agency.
The nearly 40-year-old antibiotic is used to treat bacterial
infections such as acne, pneumonia, Lyme disease, chlamydia and
syphilis.
Competitors Endo International and Allergan Inc
have also received similar subpoenas, according to
regulatory filings made by them in November and August.
U.S. drugmakers have been under increased pressure from the
government, insurers and corporations over steep increases in
the prices of generic drugs.
Mylan shares were up 34 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $51.40.
In a research note, Susquehanna Financial Group analyst
Andrew Finkelstein said he believed Mylan was not the main
beneficiary of doxycycline price hikes, and that competitors
Allergan, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Hikma
Pharmaceuticals had raised prices the most. The biggest
price gains were in the first half of 2013, he said, and have
since eased.
Allergan, Sun Pharma and Hikma did not immediately respond
to requests for comment.
Endo said in a November 2015 regulatory filing that it
received a subpoena on Dec. 5, 2014 relating to communications
with rivals regarding doxycycline and digoxin, a widely used
generic drug used to treat heart failure.
Allergan said in August it had received a subpoena from the
antitrust division relating to generic products and
communications with competitors. It did not disclose which drugs
were involved.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and Democratic Representative
Elijah Cummings opened an investigation last fall into 14 drug
companies, including Mylan and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
, over price increases of generic drugs.
In February, Sanders and Cummings asked the U.S. Department
of Health and Human Services' enforcement arm to investigate
generic drug price increases. As an example, they cited
doxycycline hyclate 100 milligram capsules, the price of which
had more than doubled in the year through June 2014.
There are many forms of doxycyline made by more than a dozen
companies, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration's
database.
The discussion over drug pricing has intensified and become
part of Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign after
Turing Pharmaceuticals raised the price of a generic medication
by 5000 percent in one day.
