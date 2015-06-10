CORRECTED- Judge recommends injunction to Kirkland from representing Teva

(Corrects to recommendation, not issuance, of injuction in
headline and paragraph 1)
June 9 A U.S. federal court has recommended that
a preliminary injunction be issued to disqualify law firm
Kirkland & Ellis LLP from advising Teva Pharmaceutical in its
$40 billion attempt to take over smaller rival Mylan NV.
The U.S. District Court for the Western District of
Pennsylvania, in Pittsburgh, said the relationship between
Kirkland and Mylan, which dates back to January 2013, made it
impermissible for the law firm to represent Teva as it could
harm Mylan's interests.
Mylan, which is headquartered outside Pittsburgh, filed a
complaint against Kirkland in May saying the law firm had
"wide-ranging access" to its business and its portfolio of
current and unlaunched products.
"We strongly disagree with the recommendation made by the
Magistrate Judge, and we reject any suggestion that Kirkland &
Ellis' representation of Teva in its proposed acquisition of
Mylan presents a conflict of interest," Kirkland said in a
statement.
The injunction also seeks to prohibit Kirkland from using,
relying on or disclosing any information it learned from its
representation of Mylan to other clients and requires it to
retrieve all work product provided by Kirkland to Teva.
Kirkland said the scope of its legal work for certain Mylan
subsidiaries is narrowly limited to discrete Food and Drug
Administration administrative law issues, and that it has never
represented the parent company.
The law firm said it will file an objection with the U.S.
District Court chief judge.
Mylan and Teva declined to comment.
Israeli drugmaker Teva made the unsolicited offer for Mylan
in April, in a bid for growth as its lucrative Copaxone drug
faces competition from generic alternatives.
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru, and Gregory
Roumeliotis and Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)