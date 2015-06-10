REFILE-UPDATE 1-Teva switches legal counsel after Mylan challenge

(Corrects paragraphs two and three to show Teva's statement and
court's recommendation came on Tuesday, not Monday)
By Olivia Oran
June 9 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
has changed the law firm it had tapped for advice on
its $40 billion attempt to take over smaller rival Mylan NV
after a court sided with the latter's bid to seek a
preliminary injunction against the previous law firm.
Teva is now working with Sullivan & Cromwell LLP as legal
counsel in its proposal to acquire Mylan, the Israeli drugmaker
said late on Tuesday. It was previously working with another law
firm, Kirkland & Ellis LLP.
A U.S. federal court had earlier on Tuesday recommended that
a preliminary injunction be issued to disqualify Kirkland from
advising Teva because that law firm already had an existing
relationship with Mylan.
"Teva will continue to take the steps necessary to deliver
the compelling benefits inherent in a combination to both
companies' stockholders and other stakeholders," the company
said in the statement, without commenting specifically on
Kirkland.
Kirkland stepped aside to avoid potential distractions,
according to a person briefed on the matter who was not
authorized to discuss the relationship between the law firm and
Teva publicly.
The U.S. District Court for the Western District of
Pennsylvania, in Pittsburgh, said the relationship between
Kirkland and Mylan, which dates back to January 2013, made it
impermissible for the law firm to represent Teva as it could
harm Mylan's interests.
Mylan, which is headquartered outside Pittsburgh, filed a
complaint against Kirkland in May saying the law firm had
"wide-ranging access" to its business and its portfolio of
current and unlaunched products.
"We strongly disagree with the recommendation made by the
Magistrate Judge, and we reject any suggestion that Kirkland &
Ellis' representation of Teva in its proposed acquisition of
Mylan presents a conflict of interest," Kirkland said in a
statement.
The injunction also seeks to prohibit Kirkland from using,
relying on or disclosing any information it learned from its
representation of Mylan to other clients and requires it to
retrieve all work product provided by Kirkland to Teva.
Kirkland said the scope of its legal work for certain Mylan
subsidiaries is narrowly limited to discrete Food and Drug
Administration administrative law issues, and that it has never
represented the parent company.
The law firm said it will file an objection with the U.S.
District Court chief judge.
Mylan declined to comment. Sullivan & Cromwell did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Teva made the unsolicited offer for Mylan in April, in a bid
for growth as its lucrative Copaxone drug faces competition from
generic alternatives.
(Additional reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore and
Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)