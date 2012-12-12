New Issue-Mylan Sells $750 mln of notes

Dec 12 Mylan Inc. on Wednesday sold $750 million of notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MYLAN INC. AMT $750 MLN COUPON 3.125 PCT MATURITY 01/15/2023 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.793 FIRST PAY 07/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 3.149 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/21/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 145 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20BPS