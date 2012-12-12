版本:
New Issue-Mylan Sells $750 mln of notes

Dec 12 Mylan Inc. on Wednesday sold $750
million of notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service.
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, and J.P. Morgan
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: MYLAN INC.

AMT $750 MLN      COUPON 3.125 PCT    MATURITY 01/15/2023
TYPE NTS          ISS PRICE 99.793    FIRST PAY 07/15/2013
MOODY'S Baa3      YIELD 3.149 PCT     SETTLEMENT 12/21/2012
S&P BBB-MINUS     SPREAD 145 BPS      PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A          MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20BPS

