UPDATE 1-Weak Mylan board fosters EpiPen 'debacle' -New York comptroller

Sept 1 New York City's comptroller on Thursday
criticized what he said are "exorbitant" price increases for
Mylan NV's allergy auto-injector EpiPen and said weak
board oversight of management decisions had undermined the
company's reputation and its stock price.
Scott Stringer said the price hikes, six times what the
device cost when Mylan took it over in 2007, have prompted a
public backlash and are partly responsible for a nearly 10
percent decline in Mylan's share price in the past month alone.
Stringer manages about $163 billion in pension funds for the
city, including 1,059,357 shares of Mylan common stock worth
about $45 million, he said.
"Mylan's gross mismanagement of its EpiPen pricing strategy
exacerbates the company's protracted history of weak board
oversight," Stringer said in a letter to Douglas Leech, a Mylan
board member who is chairman of its nominating and governance
committee.
Mylan, whose tax address is in the Netherlands but with
corporate headquarters in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, has raised
the U.S. price of EpiPen from less than $100 when it acquired
the product to more than $600.
Amid an outcry by parents, consumer groups and U.S.
politicians, the company on Monday said it will soon launch the
first generic version of the device for $300, half the list
price of its branded product. The EpiPen jabs a dose of the drug
epinephrine into the thigh to counter dangerous allergic
reactions such as to peanuts, food allergies and bee stings.
Stringer said Mylan has failed to establish independent
board leadership and noted the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission is investigating alleged land dealings between the
company and its lead independent director, Rodney Piatt.
Mylan spokeswoman Nina Devlin, responding to Stringer's
criticisms, said board members, including 10 independent
directors, are highly qualified and vigilant.
"The board has been actively engaged in overseeing the
execution of Mylan's growth strategy over the past decade - a
strategy which has brought hundreds of products to the market,"
Devlin said.
Leech and Piatt were not immediately available to comment.
Although Mylan Chief Executive Heather Bresch called the
cheaper generic EpiPen an "extraordinary" commercial response,
criticism has continued to rain down on the drugmaker. The U.S.
House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is
investigating the company's EpiPen pricing strategy.
