UPDATE 1-Mylan to buy respiratory products from Pfizer

Nov 9 Mylan Inc (MYL.O) agreed to acquire
respiratory products from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N), including rights
to a generic version of the blockbuster Advair asthma
treatment, Mylan said on Wednesday.
The deal expands the capabilities for Mylan, which is the
world's third-biggest generic drugmaker and also has a brand
pharmaceutical franchise that includes respiratory treatments.
In the deal, Mylan would gain rights to develop and sell
Pfizer's generic version of GlaxoSmithKline Plc's (GSK.L)
Advair incorporating Pfizer's proprietary dry powder inhaler
delivery platform.
Mylan said it also planned to use the delivery platform and
new scientific expertise to develop additional branded
specialty products.
Mylan would pay $17.5 million to Pfizer, which would also
receive payments based on products reaching milestones. Mylan
would pay for remaining development and capital expenditures to
bring products to market.
Mylan's president and incoming chief executive officer,
Heather Bresch, told Reuters in an interview last month that
she viewed respiratory medicines as potential acquisition
material for the drugmaker. [ID:nN1E79U1JM]
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York, editing by Gerald
E. McCormick)