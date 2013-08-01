Mylan second quarter earnings rise, but foreign exchange drags

BRIEF-Consolidated Communications and FairPoint shareholders approve merger
March 28 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
Aug 1 Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc said on Thursday that its second-quarter earnings rose, but forecast 2013 revenue would be at the low end of an expected $7 billion to $7.4 billion range because of the weakening of India's and Japan's currencies against the dollar.
The company said that revenue in the second quarter was $1.7 billion, up from $1.69 billion a year earlier. That falls short of analyst expectations for revenue of $1.73 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The stronger U.S. dollar brought revenue down by about 1 percent, the company said.
The company reported net income of $178 million, or 46 cents per share, up from $139 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.
March 28 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
* Retained Cypress Group to manage company's previously announced portfolio optimization initiative
March 28 U.S. Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill sought on Tuesday details from the nation's top opioid drugmakers on their sales and marketing practices, as lawmakers step up efforts to tackle the country's deadly opioid crisis.