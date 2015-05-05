Mylan reports profit, maintains commitment to acquire Perrigo

May 5 Generic drugmaker Mylan NV, at the
center of a high-stakes, three-way takeover battle, on Tuesday
reported slightly higher-than-expected first-quarter profit and
said it was "steadfast" in its commitment to acquire
Ireland-based Perrigo Co.
Excluding items, such as acquisition costs for a deal with
Abbott Laboratories that enabled it to redomicile in
Europe, Mylan earned 70 cents per share. Analysts on average
expected 69 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The former Pittsburgh-based company, now headquartered in
the Netherlands, posted a net profit of $56.6 million, or 13
cents per share, compared with a net profit of $115.9 million,
or 29 cents a share, a year ago.
Perrigo last week rejected a sweetened $34 billion offer
from Mylan. At the same time, Mylan is attempting to fend off a
takeover by Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
, the world's largest generic drugmaker, which earlier
on Tuesday said it was moving ahead with plans to acquire Mylan
contingent on the Perrigo deal not being completed.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)