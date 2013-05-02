Mylan first-quarter profit edges past Wall St estimates

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed, data awaited
April 4 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as oil prices steadied after recent losses, while investors awaited a weekly report on U.S. oil inventory.
May 2 Mylan Inc on Thursday reported slightly higher-than-expected first-quarter profit as sales were boosted by demand for its generic drugs in Europe and the Asia/Pacific regions.
The generic drugmaker said net profit fell to $106.9 million, or 27 cents per share, compared with profit of $129.1 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, such as acquisition-related costs and licensing payments, Mylan earned 62 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 61 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 3 percent to $1.63 billion, just shy of Wall Street estimates of $1.69 billion.
* Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of NXP
* Pieris Pharmaceuticals presents IND-enabling data for bispecific immuno-oncology drug candidate, PRS-343, in poster session at the 2017 meeting of the American Association For Cancer Research (AACR)