Drugmaker Mylan's quarterly revenue jumps 29 pct

Aug 6 Drugmaker Mylan Inc reported a 29 percent jump in quarterly revenue as it sold more generic drugs in North America.

The company, which is pursuing smaller rival Perrigo Co Plc , said net profit attributable to shareholders rose to $167.8 million in the second quarter ended June 30, from $125.2 million a year earlier.

However, earnings per share were flat at 32 cents due to higher number of shares outstanding in the latest quarter.

The company's revenue rose to $2.37 billion from $1.84 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)