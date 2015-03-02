版本:
Drugmaker Mylan's 4th-qtr profit rises on strong demand in N. America

March 2 Generic and specialty drugmaker Mylan Inc reported a rise in quarterly profit and revenue, driven mainly by strong demand for its generics in North America.

Net profit attributable to the company's common shareholders rose to $189.2 million, or 47 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $180.2 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $2.08 billion.

The company, last week, completed its acquisition of some of Abbott Laboratories' non-U.S. businesses, clearing the way for Mylan to cut its tax bill by shifting its tax base to the Netherlands. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
