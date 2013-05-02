版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 3日 星期五 05:23 BJT

BRIEF-Mylan sees Q2 adjusted EPS $0.66-$0.68

May 2 Mylan Inc : * Sees Q2 adjusted EPS $0.66-$0.68 * Says Q3 to be its strongest quarter, sees Q4 similar to Q2

