Mylan deal clears path for biosimilar copy of Roche's Herceptin

LONDON, March 13 Generic drugmaker Mylan
said on Monday it had reached a settlement with Roche
providing "a clear pathway" for the launch of its biosimilar
version of the Swiss company's top-selling breast cancer drug
Herceptin in major markets.
Herceptin, which generated sales of 6.78 billion Swiss
francs ($6.7 billion) in 2016, is one of the world's most
successful antibody drugs and has been a mainstay of Roche
profits for many years.
But the Swiss company is now bracing for cut-price
biosimilars as it looks to new medicines to drive future growth.
Roche also faces biosimilar competition to its blood cancer drug
Rituxan, with the first such rival launching in Europe last
month.
Mylan's settlement of its patent dispute with Roche will
secure the generic drugmaker global licences for its rival form
of the medicine, which is known generically as trastuzumab.
The terms of the deal between the companies and the dates
when Mylan will launch its biosimilar product in different
markets were not disclosed.
Mylan and its Indian partner Biocon already sell
biosimilar trastuzumab in 14 emerging markets and the medicine
has been submitted for approval in Europe and the United States.
The complex nature of biological drugs, which are made
inside living cells, means copies can never be exactly the same
as the original, so regulators have devised an approval process
based on products that are similar enough to do the job.
($1 = 1.0073 Swiss francs)
