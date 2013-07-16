Mylan says court dismisses some of Teva's patent claims on MS drug

July 16 A federal court in New York ruled that Mylan Inc's generic application for a multiple sclerosis drug has not infringed some of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' patents, Mylan said.

Israel-based Teva is also suing Momenta Pharmaceuticals , Novartis AG's Sandoz unit and India-based Natco Pharmaceuticals for infringing patents on its drug, Copaxone.

A federal court had upheld another bunch of Teva's patents on the same drug in June but Mylan is appealing the ruling.

"The patents in question in today's decision are different than those involved in the appeal. We are reviewing the decision and have no further comment at this time," Teva spokeswoman Denise Bradley said by email.

Patents on Copaxone, which accounts for about 20 percent of Teva's sales and about 50 percent of its profit, are set to expire in September 2015.

Teva, the world's largest generic drugmaker, said in May it is banking on approval for a new three-times-a-week version of the drug in 2014 to increase sales. Copaxone is administered daily.

Teva's U.S.-listed shares were down about 2 percent at $39.14 on the New York Stock Exchange.