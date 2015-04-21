版本:
BRIEF-Teva won't comment on report it plans to make offer for Mylan

April 21 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries spokesman:

* Declines to comment on report Teva plans to make offer for Mylan as soon as Tuesday. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen, editing by Louise Heavens)

