Me & My Money: Post-Grateful Dead player scores medical hit

By Deborah L. Cohen
CHICAGO Feb 14 For Jeff Chimenti, a rock
keyboardist who plays with offshoots of the Grateful Dead, it
has been anything but a "long strange trip" getting his medical
product to market.
Chimenti's resume includes stints with Furthur - the band
founded by former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir and Phil Lesh -
as well as Weir's band, RatDog, and the Dead - the band that
evolved from the surviving members of the Grateful Dead after
Jerry Garcia's death in 1995.
The musician never planned to invent a device to help people
suffering from sleep apnea, but stranger things have happened in
the world of rock 'n roll.
When Chimenti's mother faced a medical setback a few years
ago, he did not stand by idly like a blissed-out Deadhead in the
front row of a concert.
Instead, he plunged in with bare-bones ingenuity and
relentless drive to tackle the problem. It paid off.
Less than two years later, the solution he and two friends
developed to prevent abrasions from a breathing mask used to
treat his mother's sleep apnea morphed into a full-scale
commercial venture. Their product, originally dubbed the Sleep
Comfort Care Pad, has helped thousands treated for the
condition, which is characterized by abnormal pauses in
breathing.
It was 2007, and Chimenti's mother, who had been
hospitalized, was suffering from severe facial cuts and bruises
caused by the mask attached to the ventilation machine used to
pump air into her breathing passages. Her doctors tried every
available solution but nothing seemed to work, so Chimenti set
out to create a fix.
"I just took it upon myself to say, 'Let me see what I can
help out with,'" he said. "Basically I just started trying
anything over the counter, Band-Aids to whatever different kinds
of padding."
He then turned to a proven go-to guy, A.J. Santella, the
band's high-tech roadie and his close personal friend. Within
hours, Santella had fashioned a makeshift solution from an
unlikely source in the studio: a tacky gel used to dampen the
vibration on drumheads. The nonabrasive goo was placed between
Chimenti's mother's mask and her skin. The quick fix wowed the
medical staff at the hospital, who encouraged Chimenti to market
the product.
DOCTOR DEADHEADS
He agreed. According to the National Institutes of Health,
millions of American adults have obstructive sleep apnea, with
one in 10 people over the age of 65 affected by the condition.
Knowing little about entrepreneurship and even less about
how to bring a grassroots invention to the commercial market,
Chimenti relied on another friend, New Jersey real estate
developer and lifelong Deadhead Billy Procida. Procida had a
seemingly endless Rolodex.
"One phone call," said Procida, recalling his connection to
a former high school buddy in the medical products business, who
helped put the team in touch with a manufacturer of medical
grade, FDA-approved gel.
Once the wheels were spinning, there was no turning back.
Procida worked his network, creating opportunities when
necessary. At the first trade show he attended, he crashed
someone's unattended booth to promote the new product. He did
whatever it took, even volunteering the musicians to provide
entertainment.
"The number of doctor Deadheads we encountered and the
number of people who helped us is extraordinary," said Procida,
who takes pride in his own moxie.
Chimenti and Santella, whose venture was originally dubbed
Chi-San - a combination of their names - even created a
low-budget video to promote the pads, with Chimenti acting as
patient and Santella wearing a borrowed lab coat to play the
role of physician.
All the while, RatDog continued touring with a full concert
schedule. Chimenti and Santella managed to keep momentum for the
medical business going, hosting regular conference calls on the
road and using their downtime wisely.
"I think our naivete helped," said Santella, who sometimes
fashioned retooled versions of the pads in the van between sets.
"We didn't try to go down regular avenues. We asked questions of
people that maybe we shouldn't have approached. There were no
fences, no walls."
FAST TRACK
The team - whose project was fueled by more than $100,000 of
Chimenti's own money - also brought on a fourth player, Ron
Richard, a medical products executive whose company, SeQual
Technologies, took the pads into distribution.
Richard, whose firm specializes in breathing equipment, knew
the ins and outs of the sleep products industry, and he helped
with everything from packaging to advertising.
"When I first looked at it, I thought, 'This is so simple,
why didn't I come up with it?'" said Richard, who became an
owner in the company. "There are products that are as
competitive ... but not as simple or as good."
Realizing they needed a bigger fish to manage the product's
continued growth, the founders began courting would-be partners,
eventually finding a suitable exit with ResMed, a developer of
sleep disorder breathing equipment. They are reluctant to
provide a dollar amount, but Procida concedes San Diego-based
ResMed purchased the technology in December 2010 for an amount
pegged "in the seven figures."
The product, known today as the Gecko nasal pad, is now sold
globally for about $25.
Chimenti invested his proceeds with Procida's private equity
fund, a venture focused on turning around distressed real estate
assets.
"His stuff has done quite well in the tough economy,"
Chimenti said.
Money aside, he said the best part was creating a legacy to
honor the memory of his mother, who died from a long illness.
"Throughout it just seemed like the stars were lining up,"
he said, adding: "It was a homespun thing that fit a need and we
were really proud of it. It was really in tribute to my mom."