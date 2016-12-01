Flipkart's fashion unit Myntra bets on artificial intelligence to drive growth

| MUMBAI/BENGALURU
MUMBAI/BENGALURU Dec 1 Fashion portal Myntra,
part of India's top e-commerce group Flipkart, aims to use smart
technology such as artificial intelligence to enhance consumer
experience as it looks to drive growth and turn profitable in
the next fiscal year.
India's e-commerce market is forecast to grow to $188
billion in a decade as more and more of its 1.2 billion people
log on to smartphones and PCs in the world's fastest-growing
internet services market.
Players such as Flipkart and Myntra took a page out of
Amazon's playbook to offer cash-burning discounts when
they launched in 2007 but are now increasingly tailoring their
products and experiences to capture a burgeoning Indian market.
Enhancing the consumer experience through technology is key
to driving long-term growth, Ambarish Kenghe, Myntra's head of
product told Reuters in a telephone interview on Thursday.
"This is a little bit like a (cricket) test match - you stay
on the pitch and the runs will come," Kenghe said.
"Create great consumer experiences and things will move."
Bengaluru-based Myntra, which was acquired by Flipkart in
2014, is using customer data to create personalised stores, and
curating clothing lines based on fashion trends.
"We are investing a lot in machine learning and AI," said
Ajit Narayanan, Myntra's chief tecnology officer.
"We precisely know how consumers behave, we precisely know
what kind of products sell."
Myntra will also launch a mobile app-based chat support
service for customers next week to enable users and brands
listed on the portal to interact, helping personalise the
experience for shoppers.
Most innovation will trickle down from the app to the
desktop as the mobile phone is the firm's primary business
channel, contributing about 80-85 percent to revenues, Narayanan
said.
Myntra executives said the company expects to turn
profitable in the fiscal year 2017-18 and was aiming to double
its annualized gross merchandise value (GMV) to $2 billion by
March 2018, from an annualized $1 billion currently.
The company declined to share the actual revenue number.
Earlier in 2016, Myntra bought rival Jabong for $70 million
to create India's largest online fashion retailer.
Myntra, Jabong and Flipkart together account for 70 percent
of the online fashion market in India.
(Editing by Keith Weir)