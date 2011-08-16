Sage enters final bid for Australia software firm MYOB - sources

Israel's Delek agrees to buy Canada's Ithaca Energy
Feb 6 Israel's Delek Group said it had offered $524 million for the 80 percent of shares in Canadian oil producer Ithaca Energy Inc it does not already own in an agreed takeover bid.
HONG KONG Aug 16 British software maker Sage Group Plc has placed a final bid for Australian accountancy software company MYOB Ltd, an asset that could sell for more than $1 billion, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
Bain Capital and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co had also put in bids for the asset, sources told Reuters on Monday.
The size of the bids was not known.
A preferred bidder could be chosen as early as Tuesday, a source said.
Private equity firms Archer Capital and HarbourVest Partners LLC, which acquired MYOB for about A$450 million in 2008, have hired UBS AG to advise on the sale, sources told Reuters previously.
MYOB had an EBITDA of about A$100 million, two sources previously told Reuters.
Bids were placed on Thursday last week.
UBS and Sage declined comment. Archer and HarbourVest were not immediately available for comment.
The sources were not authorised to talk to the media. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred and Paul Sandle; Editing by Chris Lewis)
Feb 6 Israel's Delek Group said it had offered $524 million for the 80 percent of shares in Canadian oil producer Ithaca Energy Inc it does not already own in an agreed takeover bid.
* Ithaca Energy - Entered into definitive agreement with Delek group of cash takeover bid for all common shares of Ithaca not currently owned by Delek for C$1.95 per share
DUBAI, Feb 6 Most stock markets in the Gulf moved little in early trade on Monday because of flat global equity markets and crude oil prices, but Dubai outperformed on the back of advances in mid-to-large sized companies.