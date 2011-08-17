Britain's Sage is frontrunner for Australia software firm MYOB - sources

BRIEF-Sanofi CEO: no "Plan B" regarding anti cholesterol drug Praluent
* CEO says there is no "Plan B" regarding anti cholesterol drug Praluent
HONG KONG/LONDON Aug 17 British business software company Sage Group Plc is the frontrunner to buy Australian peer MYOB Ltd, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, with one source saying the company has bid up to A$1.4 billion ($1.5 billion).
Sage's A$1.3-1.4 billion bid gives a valuation of about 13 times EBITDA and was well above bids from private equity firms Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP and Bain Capital, which also submitted final bids, two of the sources said.
An announcement could come soon, one of the sources said.
MYOB, an abbreviation of the phrase 'Mind Your Own Business', is being sold by private equity firms Archer Capital and HarbourVest Partners LLC, which bought it for about A$450 million in 2008. The firms had hired UBS AG to advise on the sale, sources have said previously.
Sage on Tuesday said it was considering an acquisition of MYOB, confirming a Reuters report.
Archer and Sage declined comment. HarbourVest did not respond to requests for comment. UBS was not immediately available for comment.
Sources declined to be named because they were not authorised to talk to media. ($1 = 0.953 Australian dollars) (Editing by Chris Lewis)
* CEO says there is no "Plan B" regarding anti cholesterol drug Praluent
ABIDJAN, Feb 8 Workers at Canadian Natural Resources' (CNR) Baobab and Espoir oil and gas fields in Ivory Coast launched a 72-hour strike early on Wednesday over employment conditions, the head of their union said.
SINGAPORE, Feb 8 Loading of cargoes from Australia's North West Shelf (NWS) liquefied natural gas (LNG) and condensate project has been halted due to adverse weather, traders with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.