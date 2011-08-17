Britain's Sage is frontrunner for Australia software firm MYOB - sources

HONG KONG/LONDON Aug 17 British business software company Sage Group Plc is the frontrunner to buy Australian peer MYOB Ltd, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, with one source saying the company has bid up to A$1.4 billion ($1.5 billion).

Sage's A$1.3-1.4 billion bid gives a valuation of about 13 times EBITDA and was well above bids from private equity firms Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP and Bain Capital, which also submitted final bids, two of the sources said.

An announcement could come soon, one of the sources said.

MYOB, an abbreviation of the phrase 'Mind Your Own Business', is being sold by private equity firms Archer Capital and HarbourVest Partners LLC, which bought it for about A$450 million in 2008. The firms had hired UBS AG to advise on the sale, sources have said previously.

Sage on Tuesday said it was considering an acquisition of MYOB, confirming a Reuters report.

Archer and Sage declined comment. HarbourVest did not respond to requests for comment. UBS was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.953 Australian dollars)