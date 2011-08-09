UPDATE 1-MYR Group Q2 revenue beats Street

* Second-quarter rev $185.3 mln vs est $159.36 mln
* Q2 EPS $0.18 vs est $0.19
* Q2 backlog was $716.9 mln
Aug 9 Utility contractor MYR Group Inc
posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by a 29.6
percent rise in revenue from its transmission and distribution
(T&D) segment .
The company's backlog grew to about $716.9 million as of
June 30, helped by large contracts awarded in the company's T&D
segment at the end of 2010 and early 2011.
MYR's results follow a strong quarter posted by rivals
Quanta Services Inc and Emcor Group Inc
.
Second-quarter earnings of MYR was $3.7 million, or 18 cents
a share, compared with $3.35 million, or 16 cents, a year ago.
Revenue rose to $ 185.3 million with the T&D segment
reporting revenue of $139.7 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 19 cents on
revenue of $159.36 million,, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of Rolling Meadows, Illinois-based MYR Group closed
at $20.09 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)