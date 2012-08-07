MYR Group 2nd-qtr beats Street, shares rise

BRIEF-Realty Income reports 9.1 pct rise in Q4 revenue
* Realty Income announces operating results for fourth quarter and 2016
Aug 7 Utility contractor MYR Group Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by a 55 percent increase in revenue at its transmission and distribution business.
Second-quarter net income rose to $9.5 million, or 45 cents per share, from $3.7 million, or 18 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose about 41 percent to $260.4 million. The transmission and distribution segment had revenue of $215.8 million in the quarter.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 33 cents per share on revenue of $246.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's shares were up 5 percent at $17.88 in after-market trade on Tuesday. They had closed at $17.08 on the Nasdaq.
