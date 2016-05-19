Myriad hit with complaint over access to genetic information

May 19 The American Civil Liberties Union on
Thursday filed a complaint with the federal government accusing
genetic testing company Myriad Genetics Inc of refusing
to provide four patients with personal genetic information they
requested, though the company has now provided it.
The complaint was filed with the U.S. Department of Health
and Human Services' Office of Civil Rights, according to the
ACLU. The organization said the complaint was the first of its
kind.
The complaint says Myriad had violated the federal Health
Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, which guarantees
patients access to their medical records, by providing test
reports that included only findings Myriad deemed clinically
actionable.
Sandra Park, an attorney with the ACLU, said the
organization was pushing ahead with the complaint even though
Myriad gave the patients the information late on Wednesday. Park
said the group wants to seek a determination that patients have
a right to all their genetic information.
Spokesman Ron Rogers told Reuters the company's decision to
provide the information was not done to head off the ACLU
complaint and that the company plans to provide the same kind of
information to any patient who asks in the future.
"As far as we're concerned, the matter is resolved," Rogers
said. "We think the ACLU's claim is without merit."
HHS's Office of Civil Rights will now decide whether to
launch an investigation into Myriad. The agency can order
companies to take action to comply with HIPAA and impose
monetary penalties if they do not.
Myriad's control of genetic information has attracted
criticism before. The company received patents on two genes,
called BCRA1 and BCRA2, that it tests for variants linked to
breast cancer and other types of cancers. That gave it a
monopoly over the tests until June 2013, when the Supreme Court
ruled that naturally occurring genes cannot be patented.
The patients' doctors ordered genetic testing from Myriad to
look for BCRA1 and BCRA2 variants. Three of the patients have
been diagnosed with cancer. The fourth is the cousin of one of
the others.
The four asked Myriad in January to turn over all the
genetic information it collected, including genetic variants it
deemed benign, so they could share them with the scientific
community, according to the complaint.
Myriad responded in March that it was not required to do so.
The complaint cites guidance released by HHS in January
stating that HIPAA gives patients access to "underlying
information" from genetic tests.
(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York, Editing by Alexia
Garamfalvi and David Gregorio)