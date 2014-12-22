版本:
BRIEF-Myriad Group to offer msngr instant messaging service to Telefonica

Dec 22 Myriad Group AG :

* Signs pan Latin America agreement with Telefonica S.A. for its msngr instant messaging service

* Under terms of agreement, mobile operators within Telefonica group in Latin America are able to offer a co-branded msngr app to their customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
