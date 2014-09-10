BRIEF-Myriad Group raises $30.2 million in private placement

Sept 10 Myriad Group AG :

* Said on Tuesday it has raised gross proceeds of 28.2 million Swiss francs in private placement

* Said 9,400,000 new registered shares issued to international institutional investors

* Said proceeds to be used to accelerate development, international roll out and marketing of msngr service

* Said new shares will be listed on SIX Swiss Exchange and their first day of trading will be on or around 7 October

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: