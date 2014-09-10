BRIEF-Myriad Group raises $30.2 million in private placement

BRIEF-HIAG Immobilien Holding signs ten-year rental contract for floor space in Meyrin
* Signs a ten-year rental contract for floor space in Meyrin with Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Sept 10 Myriad Group AG :
* Said on Tuesday it has raised gross proceeds of 28.2 million Swiss francs in private placement
* Said 9,400,000 new registered shares issued to international institutional investors
* Said proceeds to be used to accelerate development, international roll out and marketing of msngr service
* Said new shares will be listed on SIX Swiss Exchange and their first day of trading will be on or around 7 October
ZURICH, April 19 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
