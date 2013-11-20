版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-Myriad Genetics announces research collaboration with BioMarin

Nov 20 Myriad Genetics Inc : * Announces second hrd collaboration * Says research collaboration with Biomarin that will use Myriad's novel hrd

test to identify tumor types * Specific terms of the deal were not disclosed * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
