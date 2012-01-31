UPDATE 1-Myriad Genetics Q2 beats; raises FY12 outlook

* Q4 EPS $0.33 vs est $0.31

* Q4 rev $122.8 mln vs est $115.3 mln

* FY12 EPS $1.24-$1.28 vs est $1.24

* FY12 rev $465-$475 mln vs est $461.5 mln

* Shares up 4 pct in extended trade

Jan 31 Myriad Genetics Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its 2012 outlook on strong demand for its diagnostic tests for cancer, sending its shares up 4 percent in after-market trading.

Myriad now expects 2012 earnings of $1.24 per share to $1.28 per share, up from earlier guidance of $1.20 per share to $1.25 per share.

The company also lifted its full-year revenue forecast to $465 million to $475 million, from earlier guidance of $445 million to $465 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting a profit of $1.24 per share on revenue of $461.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the second quarter, Myriad posted a net income of $28.3 million, or 33 cents a share, compared with $24.2 million, or 26 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose 22 percent to $122.8 million.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 31 cents a share, on revenue of $115.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Myriad shares were trading at $24.54 in extended trade. Myriad had closed at $23.66 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.