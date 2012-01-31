UPDATE 1-Myriad Genetics Q2 beats; raises FY12 outlook

* Q4 EPS $0.33 vs est $0.31
Jan 31 Myriad Genetics Inc posted
better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its 2012
outlook on strong demand for its diagnostic tests for cancer,
sending its shares up 4 percent in after-market trading.
Myriad now expects 2012 earnings of $1.24 per share to $1.28
per share, up from earlier guidance of $1.20 per share to $1.25
per share.
The company also lifted its full-year revenue forecast to
$465 million to $475 million, from earlier guidance of $445
million to $465 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting a profit of $1.24 per
share on revenue of $461.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
For the second quarter, Myriad posted a net income of $28.3
million, or 33 cents a share, compared with $24.2 million, or 26
cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue rose 22 percent to $122.8 million.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 31 cents a share,
on revenue of $115.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Myriad shares were trading at $24.54 in extended trade.
Myriad had closed at $23.66 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.