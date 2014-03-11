US court denies Myriad Genetics' motion to block rival

March 11 Diagnostics company Myriad Genetics Inc
said a U.S. court denied a motion that would have
stopped rival Ambry Genetics Corp from selling a similar version
of Myriad's cancer test.
Myriad's shares fell 12 percent in before the bell on
Tuesday.
The company had filed a complaint against Ambry in the U.S.
District Court of Utah last July, alleging that Ambry's tests
infringed some of its patents.
Myriad has been seeking a preliminary injunction to prevent
Ambry from selling the tests, pending final decision on the
case.
Myriad said it believed its patents were valid, enforceable
and infringed, and was confident that it would prevail based on
the full evidence.
A trial date has not been scheduled, Myriad said in a
regulatory filing.
