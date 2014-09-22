版本:
BRIEF-Myriad Group announces legal settlement with Oracle America

Sept 22 Myriad Group AG : * Says announces with Oracle America that they have amicably resolved

the litigation between them * Says terms of the settlement are confidential * Source text: bit.ly/1qlETBD * Further company coverage
