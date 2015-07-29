Australia's NAB to book $49 mln loss on Great Western stake sale

SYDNEY, July 29 National Australia Bank on Wednesday said it had completed its divestment of its stake in U.S. subsidiary Great Western Bancorp and would book a A$67 million ($49 million) loss on the sale in its full-year accounts.

The sale of the shares, mainly to institutional and retail investors, will help NAB lift its Tier-I ratio by about 34 basis points, bolstering its position as the most capitalised of Australia's major banks.

Net proceeds from the full sale were A$1.46 billion, representing a A$396 million loss relative to Great Western's book value, it said.

The latest sale represented 28.5 percent of Great Western's stock. In October last year, it held 72.4 percent.

Under CEO Andrew Thorburn, NAB has made withdrawing from offshore businesses a priority as it looked to improve performance and shareholder returns. ($1 = 1.3622 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)