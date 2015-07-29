Australia's NAB to book $49 mln loss on Great Western stake sale

SYDNEY, July 29 National Australia Bank
on Wednesday said it had completed its divestment of its stake
in U.S. subsidiary Great Western Bancorp and would book
a A$67 million ($49 million) loss on the sale in its full-year
accounts.
The sale of the shares, mainly to institutional and retail
investors, will help NAB lift its Tier-I ratio by about 34 basis
points, bolstering its position as the most capitalised of
Australia's major banks.
Net proceeds from the full sale were A$1.46 billion,
representing a A$396 million loss relative to Great Western's
book value, it said.
The latest sale represented 28.5 percent of Great Western's
stock. In October last year, it held 72.4 percent.
Under CEO Andrew Thorburn, NAB has made withdrawing from
offshore businesses a priority as it looked to improve
performance and shareholder returns.
($1 = 1.3622 Australian dollars)
