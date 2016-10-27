UPDATE 2-NAB posts small profit climb, says whole business under margin pressure

* Cash profit of A$6.48 bln in line with expectations

* Final dividend maintained, shares rise

* Analysts expect dividend cut in current business year (Recasts, adds comments from CEO and analyst)

By Jamie Freed

SYDNEY, Oct 27 National Australia Bank (NAB) posted a small rise in annual cash profit but warned its entire business was under margin pressure, further heightening expectations that it will have to cut its dividend next year.

Australian lenders are competing aggressively for deposits, new mortgages and business loans at a time when wholesale borrowing costs have risen and low interest rates have limited returns on government bonds. There are also concerns future regulatory changes could force them to hoard additional capital.

"All parts of our business are under real pressure," NAB Chief Executive Andrew Thorburn told analysts on Thursday.

"We acknowledge it is likely to be a low growth environment as we go forward."

The bank, Australia's fourth-largest by market value, reported a 4 percent rise cash profit to A$6.48 billion ($4.95 billion) for the year ended Sept. 30, in line with expectations.

It, however, maintained its final dividend of A$0.99 despite market expectations of a 4 percent cut, in part because NAB's payout ratio has been consistently above its target of 70 to 75 percent.

The lack of a cut helped NAB shares trade more than 2 percent higher after the results were released.

Morningstar analyst David Ellis said he expected a dividend cut in the current financial year.

"I expect further pressure on margins going forward," he said, adding that NAB and its peers would have to focus on cost control, including the adoption of more technology, to partially offset the impact of lower margins.

NAB's net interest margin fell by 11 basis points to 1.82 percent compared with its level at March, primarily due to a rise in funding costs.

While long seen the weakest of the Big Four, NAB has under Thorburn withdrawn from underperforming businesses in Britain and United States. It also sold 80 percent of its life insurance business to Japan's Nippon Life for A$2.4 billion this month.

Thorburn said the bank would continue to reshape its portfolio to improve returns. NAB had not renewed A$5.8 billion of corporate loans over the last year and had rejected new corporate lending business worth A$16 billion because the returns were too low.

"At the moment returns banks can get particularly from debt facilities are below the cost of capital," he said.

Rival Australia and New Zealand Banking Group will report on Nov. 3 while Westpac is due to report full-year results on Nov. 7.

($1 = 1.3079 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)