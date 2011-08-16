版本:
New Issue-Nabor Industries sells $700 mln in notes

  Aug 16 Nabor Industries Inc on Tuesday sold
$700 million of notes in the 144a private placement market,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
 The notes are guaranteed by Nabor Industries Ltd. (NBR.N)
 The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $500 million.
 Citi was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.
BORROWER: NABOR INDUSTRIES INC
AMT $700 MLN      COUPON 4.625 PCT    MATURITY 9/15/2021 
TYPE NOTES        ISS PRICE 99.654    FIRST PAY 3/15/2012
MOODY'S Baa2      YIELD 4.668 PCT     SETTLEMENT 8/23/2011
S&P TRIPLE-B      SPREAD 245 BPS      PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-PLUS     MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 37.5 BPS

