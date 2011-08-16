New Issue-Nabor Industries sells $700 mln in notes

Aug 16 Nabor Industries Inc on Tuesday sold $700 million of notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The notes are guaranteed by Nabor Industries Ltd. ( NBR.N )

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $500 million.

Citi was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: NABOR INDUSTRIES INC AMT $700 MLN COUPON 4.625 PCT MATURITY 9/15/2021 TYPE NOTES ISS PRICE 99.654 FIRST PAY 3/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.668 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/23/2011 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 245 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 37.5 BPS