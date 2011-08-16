New Issue-Nabor Industries sells $700 mln in notes

Aug 16 Nabor Industries Inc on Tuesday sold
$700 million of notes in the 144a private placement market,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The notes are guaranteed by Nabor Industries Ltd. (NBR.N)
The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $500 million.
Citi was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.
BORROWER: NABOR INDUSTRIES INC
AMT $700 MLN COUPON 4.625 PCT MATURITY 9/15/2021
TYPE NOTES ISS PRICE 99.654 FIRST PAY 3/15/2012
MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.668 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/23/2011
S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 245 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 37.5 BPS