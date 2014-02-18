版本:
Nabors profit jumps after year-ago charge

Feb 18 Oilfield services and drilling company Nabors Industries Ltd said on Tuesday its profit jumped after a year-ago charge for discontinued operations.

Nabors, which owns the world's largest land-drilling rig fleet as well as pressure-pumping equipment for hydraulic fracturing, posted fourth-quarter net income of $150.6 million, or 50 cents per share, compared with $27.1 million, or 9 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose less than 1 percent to $1.6 billion.
